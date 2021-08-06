VW issues stop-sale on some Taos crossovers

VW confirmed that its dealers have been issued stop-sale orders for all-wheel-drive versions of its just-launched Taos compact crossover

VW

Volkswagen of America has issued a stop-sale on the all-wheel-drive versions of its new Taos compact crossover, telling dealers this week to halt sales of the models because "an issue may cause the vehicle to shut off while in use."

U.S. dealers were informed of the unidentified problem Monday, Mark Gillies, a spokesman for VW, confirmed, adding that the German company "is now following the required NHTSA reporting time frame." He said he was unaware of any injuries related to the unexpected shutdowns.

The notice sent to dealers said customers with Taos vehicles equipped with VW's 4Motion awd system alleged that their vehicle's engine "has shut off unexpectedly when coming to a stop." The notice said that VW was "working on a repair to address the issue; at this time a repair is not available."

VW launched the 2022 Taos in the second quarter and sold 4,939 in its first months on dealer lots. The Taos is one of two VW compact crossovers, along with the Tiguan, the brand's highest-selling vehicle in the U.S., and starts at a lower price with less standard equipment.

TrueCar revenue rises 12% in Q2, but overall dealer count falls
