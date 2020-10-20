VW bolsters Arteon base price to $38,190, cuts top trim price

Volkswagen of America will increase the base price of its freshened Arteon midsize sedan by $1,175 for the 2021 model year after redesigning the sedan's cockpit, upgrading its infotainment system and improving its driver-assistance offerings.

The German brand said the price will jump to $38,190 for the base-level 2021 Arteon SE, including shipping. The price of the mid-level SEL R-Line trim will increase by $25 to $42,790, including shipping, while the price of the top-trim SEL R-Line Premium will decrease by $525 to $48,190, including shipping.

As part of the refresh , the brand eliminated the SEL trim that existed in previous model years.

The freshened 2021 Arteon features an 8-inch touch screen that will come standard on all models with integrated navigation and wireless App-Connect.

VW also is offering its most advanced driver-assistance package in Travel Assist. It uses adaptive cruise control, lane keeping, forward collision monitoring, pedestrian monitoring and autonomous emergency braking to enable partially assisted automated driving from zero to any legal speed on U.S. public roadways.

While styling was updated, the Arteon's powertrain is unchanged from the previous model, with a 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission making 268 hp and 258 pound-feet of torque. The 2021 Arteon will be in U.S. dealerships beginning next month.

Through September, U.S. sales of the Arteon gained 78 percent to 2,641 deliveries.