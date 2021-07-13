VW aims to achieve Tesla-like response to customer demands

BERLIN – Volkswagen brand is accelerating its ambition to be seen as a mobility provider that can compete with industry disruptors such as Tesla and Uber.

The brand has created a new business unit with responsibility for strengthening its customer focus as digital features become increasingly important to buyers.

"As a result of the increasing digitalization of cars, new interfaces to our customers are being created inside and outside their vehicles,” VW brand CEO Ralf Brandstaetter said in a statement.

“Now more than ever before, an integrated customer experience and the rapid implementation of customers' requirements have become a key differentiating factor," Brandstaetter said.

Company veteran Markus Kleimann will lead the unit with the newly created title of chief experience officer.

VW said the goal is to offer a “best in class” customer experience at every point of contact with the brand.

Kleimann has been asked to develop a more intuitive customer interface system with the capability to anticipate changing preferences.

This includes areas such as online configurator tools; experiences at the dealership; how easy it is to charge an EV at home, work or on the go; and how easy it is to update software.