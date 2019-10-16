Volvo's Polestar brand picks Montreal for first North American store

Polestar has chosen Groupe Park Avenue of Montreal as its first retail partner in the Americas region. The company also named Hugues Bissonnette as its Canadian manager.

Polestar is the electric vehicle startup brand from Volvo, which is owned by Chinese automaker Geely.

Bissonnette, a Quebec native, joins the team from Volvo Car Canada, where he was most recently the director of sales operations. He will spearhead all of Polestar’s commercial efforts in Canada, including the development of the brand’s retail environments, customer service initiatives and driving overall brand performance, according to the company.

“Hugues has the right skill set, developed over time working in both the Americas and Europe, and I am confident he will have great success launching Polestar in Canada,” Gregor Hembrough, head of Polestar in the Americas, said in a statement.

Bissonnette started his automotive career in 1997, and has since led multiple market launches in Canada and abroad. He spent time at Volvo headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, where he became a commercial project leader and, most recently, he led Volvo Canada’s sales operations, product planning and vehicle distribution.