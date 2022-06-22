Victory Automotive Group buys Honda, Ford-Hyundai-Toyota dealerships

Group expands presence in Ohio

Victory Automotive Group, fresh off sales of two Honda stores in separate May transactions, made its first acquisition since late 2021 with the purchase of two dealerships representing four total franchises.

Victory Automotive, of Canton, Mich., on June 6 bought Nassief Honda in Austinburg, Ohio, and Nassief Ford-Toyota-Hyundai in Jefferson, Ohio, from siblings Marybeth and Todd Nassief, owners of Nassief Auto Group.

Austinburg and Jefferson are northeast of Cleveland, near the Pennsylvania border.

Nassief Auto Group was started by the siblings' parents and had been in business for 67 years, according to the Star Beacon newspaper.

Victory Automotive renamed the dealerships Victory Honda and Victory Ford-Hyundai-Toyota, the latter three of which operate out of one building.

Rodger Olson, COO at Victory Automotive, told Automotive News in an email that the group is working "with manufacturers now to develop a plan to expand and separate the businesses."

The acquisition bolsters Victory Automotive's presence in Ohio to three dealerships. It also owns a Honda dealership in Sandusky, west of Cleveland.

Dealership Buy-SellDealership Buy-Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements. See our list of buy-sells and submit details of your deals here.

Victory Automotive now has 21 Honda dealerships in its portfolio, plus seven Toyota stores and five Ford dealerships, according to its website. The group has had Hyundai dealerships in the past, Olson noted, but the Jefferson, Ohio, location currently is its only store of the Korean brand.

Victory Automotive has grown to 47 dealerships following the Ohio acquisitions.

The group sold Freeway Honda in Birmingham, Ala., on May 9 to Carlock Automotive Group and sold Victory Honda of Ontario in Canandaigua, N.Y., to West Herr Automotive Group on May 25.

Victory Automotive made three acquisitions in the second half of 2021, including the December purchase of a Toyota dealership in the San Francisco Bay Area, its most recent purchase, Olson confirmed.

Victory Automotive ranks No. 14 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with retail sales of 36,958 new vehicles in 2021.

Related Article
Here's our 2022 list of the top U.S. dealership groups
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
AlixPartners predicts supply chain issues to last through 2024; EV costs grow
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Taiwan Semicon microchips BB web.jpg
AlixPartners predicts supply chain issues to last through 2024; EV costs grow
2023Lyriq-MAIN_i.jpg
GM begins taking orders for 2024 Cadillac Lyriq EV
MANCHIN-MAIN_i.jpg
Manchin says union-built EV tax credit bonus is gone
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-20-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-13-22
Read the issue
See our archive