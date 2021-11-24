Dealerships acquired in Calif., Ga.

Four dealership groups have expanded in separate transactions this month and in the second and third quarters of the year.

Three of the deals were for stores in California.

Here's a look at the deals involving domestic and import dealerships. One transaction involved a group ranked in Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups.

Victory Automotive growth

Growing Victory Automotive Group expanded its California footprint with the purchase of Albany Subaru in the San Francisco Bay area.

Victory Automotive, of Canton, Mich., bought the dealership on Nov. 15 from John Nakamura and Laurie Bush, according to Performance Brokerage Services, an Irvine, Calif., buy-sell firm that handled the transaction.

It marks the second Subaru franchise for Victory Automotive, with its other Subaru store in Fullerton, Calif., and the group's 45th dealership location.

In August, Victory Automotive bought Murfreesboro Volkswagen in Tennessee from Hudson Automotive Group.

Victory Automotive ranks No. 15 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 35,035 new vehicles in 2020.