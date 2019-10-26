Used-vehicle values returning to normal?

Wholesale used-vehicle prices, which have been on a wild ride for the better part of the last two years, appear to be cooling off, Cox Automotive analysts say. And overall used-vehicle sales volume is expected to dip in 2019.

Wholesale prices on the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index fell 1.04 percent from August to September. And compared to September 2018, values were flat. This latest report from Cox Automotive's auction unit marks a return to more usual seasonal patterns for used-car market watchers.

"Used prices had seen month-over-month gains as we moved past the spring selling season heading into summer this year, but that is no longer the case heading into fall," Zo Rahim, Cox Automotive manager of economics and industry insights, said in a quarterly conference call this month.

2018 was especially abnormal for wholesale used-vehicle values, which showed a typical seasonal spring bounce last year but then stayed hot through summer and well into fall. That's a period in which prices usually cool off.

2019, too, showed similar signs of a long-lasting spring bounce. It followed an atypical decline in values to start the year for the bellwether 3-year-old-vehicle category, the most popular vintage at Manheim auctions. Those vehicles showed eight straight weeks of price declines in January and February, typically a stable time. Sinking consumer confidence, extreme cold in parts of the U.S. and a government shutdown sapped sales, Cox Automotive Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke said.

"Plus, prices had risen so much last summer and fall that there was room for decline in early 2019," Smoke said.