Top 100 dealership groups in used-vehicle sales

The top 100 groups collectively sold 3,398,780 used vehicles in 2024. The top 10 groups alone sold 1,776,605 used vehicles — 52 percent of the total.

Automotive News top 5 used dealership groups

Dealership group nameCity, stateTotalnumber ofdealerships2024used-vehicleunit sales2024used-vehiclerevenue1. Lithia Motors Inc.†‡Medford, OR459411,925$8,0762. AutoNation Inc.†Fort Lauderdale, FL267265,908$7,0773. Penske Automotive Group Inc.†‡Bloomfield Hills, MI346246,608$8,7714. Group 1 Automotive Inc.†‡Houston, TX259225,064$4,5515. Sonic Automotive Inc.†Charlotte, NC126171,029$4,758

Note: Revenue in millions†Publicly held‡Include sales at dealerships outside the U.S.Source: Automotive News Research & Data Center

Tariffs have top dealership groups reaching for used-car playbooks

Used-vehicle vs. new-vehicle sales

The top 100 groups sold an average of 0.95 used vehicles for every new vehicle sold in 2024. A 1:1 used-to-new sales ratio has long been a benchmark for franchised dealerships.

"We've spread our net even wider as the demand at the auctions has increased. We've had to readapt to acquire enough used vehicles to get the volume."
Brian Wieland, used-car director at Van Horn Automotive Group

Top 10 used-vehicle sales vs. top 100

The top 10 groups sold 1,776,605 used vehicles in 2024, or 52% of the top 100 dealership groups' total used-vehicle sales in the year. Here are the comparisons since 2012.

"We've always felt that the key to strong new-car sales is a strong used-car department."
Vernon Krause, CEO of Krause Auto Group

5 largest gains in the ranking

A trio of dealership groups rose 20 or more spots in the ranking: Krause Auto Group, Holman and DARCARS Automotive Group.
 
 2024rank2023rankRankchange
 
 1. Krause Auto Group6792252. Holman1640243. DARCARS Automotive Group3757204. Swickard Auto Group2744175. Ciocca Automotive597516
 
5 largest declines in the ranking

These dealership groups fell 10 or more spots in the ranking: Rohrman Automotive Group, Del Grande Dealer Group and Greenway Automotive.
 
 2024rank2023rankRankchange
 
 1. Rohrman Automotive Group4827212. Del Grande Dealer Group9079113. Greenway Automotive‡2919104. Staluppi Auto Group413295. Cavender Auto Family534585. Phil Smith Automotive Group85778
 
Source: Automotive News Research & Data Center‡Include sales at dealerships outside the U.S.

"With auction markets becoming increasingly tough, acquiring inventory outside of trade-ins is more challenging than ever. The client vehicles are always the most profitable and we can't afford to miss them."
Daniel Brode, director of pre-owned operations at Morrie's Automotive Group

Top 5 average used-vehicle sales per dealership

Vaughan Automotive, of Boerne, Texas, sold the most used vehicles per dealership: 9,612 across 3 stores.
 
 Averageused-vehicleunits perdealershipTotalnumber ofdealershipsTotalused-vehicleunits
 
 1. Vaughan Automotive 3,204 3 9,612 2. Rick Case Automotive Group 2,120 12 25,438 3. Performance Automotive Network 1,948 17 33,110 4. Corwin Automotive Group 1,895 19 35,997 5. Wilson Automotive 1,856 14 25,981 
 
Top 5 average used-vehicle revenue per dealership

Vaughan Automotive also reported the highest average used-vehicle revenue per dealership in 2024: $82 million. Corwin Automotive Group followed with an average of $56 million per store.
 
 Averageused-vehiclerevenue perdealershipTotalused-vehiclerevenueTotalnumber ofrooftops
 
 1. Vaughan Automotive$82,059,116 $246,177,347 32. Corwin Automotive Group$55,927,526 $1,062,623,000 193. Fletcher Jones Automotive Group$53,703,760 $912,963,921 174. Wilson Automotive$52,365,929 $733,123,006 145. Rick Case Automotive Group$46,356,156 $556,273,870 12
 
Source: Automotive News Research & Data Center‡Include sales at dealerships outside the U.S.