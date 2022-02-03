U.S. lawmakers introduce 'right to repair' bills to spur competition

WASHINGTON -- U.S. lawmakers are introducing " right to repair " legislation this week to ensure consumers can get vehicles, electronic devices and agriculture equipment serviced by independent outlets.

U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., said Thursday he had introduced legislation to ensure vehicle owners and independent repair shops have equal access to repair and maintenance tools as automakers' dealerships.

U.S. Reps. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., and Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., introduced separate legislation Wednesday dubbed the Freedom to Repair Act to reform copyright law to make it easier for consumers to get repairs.

Public Knowledge Policy Counsel Kathleen Burke said the bill would allow "consumers to repair their own devices without needing to get the Copyright Office’s permission every three years."

As part of a wide-ranging initiative to boost competition, President Joe Biden has made ensuring people can repair their own products a priority.