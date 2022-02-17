U.S. gains more auto dealerships after two years of decline, Urban Science says

The number of U.S. franchise dealerships ticked back up to 18,230 rooftops in 2021 after two years of declines, according to Urban Science's annual Franchise Activity Report.

The national dealership count fell in 2019 to 18,195, the first reduction since 2013, and dropped again slightly in 2020 to 18,157, according to Urban Science. But the increase to 18,230 dealerships in 2021 still represented a smaller population than 2018's 18,294 rooftops.

Urban Science said all the states with notable changes last year added dealerships, led by California with 28 new rooftops. The report also highlighted Texas, which grew by 12; New York (10); Florida (seven); and North Carolina and Virginia (five each).