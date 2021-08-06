TrueCar revenue rises 12% in Q2, but overall dealer count falls

TrueCar Inc. reported a second-quarter revenue increase Thursday, but net losses and declining dealership participation continue to dog the company.

The Santa Monica, Calif., vehicle listings provider 's net loss narrowed to about $7.28 million in the quarter ended June 30, from $11.2 million in the pandemic-stricken period a year earlier.

Revenue climbed 12 percent to $65.8 million. That represented a 1 percent rise from the first quarter, something the company attributed to constraints on retailer inventory.

Strong retail demand for both new and used vehicles was a key driver of TrueCar's second-quarter performance, CEO Mike Darrow said on a Thursday call with investors.

But high demand coupled with low supply continued to cause problems in the quarter for TrueCar and other retailers. New-vehicle inventory decreased significantly, and Darrow said he doesn't think it will rebound to pre-pandemic levels before the end of the year, even as manufacturers try to make strategic decisions on issues such as chip allocation.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell to $4.7 million, down from $8.8 million in the year-earlier period.

Average monthly unique visitors to the TrueCar vehicle-buying platform grew to what Darrow called a record 9.6 million in the second quarter, up 16.1 percent from 8.3 million in the year-earlier period.

The company's franchised dealer count fell to 9,614 dealerships from 10,446 in the first quarter. Its independent dealer count fell to 3,545 from 3,702.

AutoFi partnership

Darrow also updated investors on TrueCar's recently announced partnership with AutoFi, a commerce platform for end-to-end digital sales.

TrueCar says the partnership will let purchase-seeking consumers who have set up payments on TrueCar apply for financing through their chosen dealer. That will be powered by AutoFi, per a news release.

"Our goal is to build an auto-buying platform in the form of a two-sided online marketplace that gives consumers the ability and the convenience of purchasing a car, new or used, from the comfort of their couch, while at the same time providing our participating dealer partners the ability to efficiently market and sell units at scale," Darrow said.

During the second half of the year, TrueCar will launch several "milestone-based tests" of its end-to-end experience with a targeted set of dealers, according to Darrow.

"Our goal is to have full end-to-end transactions flowing through our platform with our initial set of dealers in Q1 of 2022, and to scale up from there with additional dealers who share the vision of making this experience available to consumers who want it," he said.

