Toyota prices Corolla Cross from $23,410

The subcompact crossover goes on sale in October.

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

Toyota is pricing the Corolla Cross from $23,410 for a base front-wheel-drive model and up to $28,840 for a top-of-the-line all-wheel-drive model.

The subcompact crossover will go on sale in October, Toyota said Thursday. It is being built at a new plant in Huntsville, Ala., and gives Toyota a traditional crossover in one of the industry's hottest segments.

It will be offered in three trim lines — L, LE and XLE — in standard fwd or optional awd. One powertrain will be available: a four-cylinder, 2.0-liter engine paired with a continuously variable transmission that delivers 169 hp.

All grades come standard with nine airbags and Toyota's suite of advanced active safety gear: precollision system with pedestrian and cyclist detection; lane-departure alert with steering assist; lane tracing assist; road sign assist; full-speed range radar cruise control, and automatic high beams. Blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert are standard on LE and XLE, while front and rear parking assist with automatic braking is standard on the XLE.

Related Article
Toyota finds new niche in small crossovers with 2022 Corolla Cross
More safety gear

Other standard safety gear includes vehicle stability control, traction control, antilock brakes, electronic brake-force distribution, brake assist and smart stop technology.

Standard equipment on the L grade includes a 7-inch multimedia display, a 4.2-inch multi-information display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, rear heating and cooling vents, remote keyless entry, two USB ports, LED headlights and taillights and 17-inch steel wheels.

The LE model, priced from $25,760, which Toyota expects to become the volume seller, features an 8-inch multimedia display and adds wireless charging, 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, smart key with push-button start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, three USB ports and color-keyed heated power outside mirrors with turn signals.

The XLE, priced from $27,540 for fwd and $28,840 for awd, adds standard 18-inch alloy wheels, 7-inch multi-information display, a 10-way power driver seat with lumbar support, heated front seats, LED daytime running lights and fog lights, rear cross-traffic brake, front and rear parking assist with automatic braking, dual-zone climate control, a folding armrest with two cupholders in the second row, a leather shift knob and a tonneau cover for the cargo area.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Mercedes names new U.S. sales head amid inventory shortage
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Senol
Mercedes names new U.S. sales head amid inventory shortage
Growing Polestar revises retail plan for customers who 'want the car now'
Growing Polestar revises retail plan for customers who 'want the car now'
Electric vehicle charging
Automakers, EV stakeholders urge Congress to back ‘broadest' EV tax credits
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-6-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive