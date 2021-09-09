Toyota prices Corolla Cross from $23,410

Toyota is pricing the Corolla Cross from $23,410 for a base front-wheel-drive model and up to $28,840 for a top-of-the-line all-wheel-drive model.

The subcompact crossover will go on sale in October, Toyota said Thursday . It is being built at a new plant in Huntsville, Ala. , and gives Toyota a traditional crossover in one of the industry's hottest segments.

It will be offered in three trim lines — L, LE and XLE — in standard fwd or optional awd. One powertrain will be available: a four-cylinder, 2.0-liter engine paired with a continuously variable transmission that delivers 169 hp.

All grades come standard with nine airbags and Toyota's suite of advanced active safety gear: precollision system with pedestrian and cyclist detection; lane-departure alert with steering assist; lane tracing assist; road sign assist; full-speed range radar cruise control, and automatic high beams. Blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert are standard on LE and XLE, while front and rear parking assist with automatic braking is standard on the XLE.