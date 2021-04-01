TOYOTA: Broad rebound despite inventory struggles

Toyota and Lexus sales recovered strongly in March compared with a year earlier, when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, despite some of the tightest inventory constraints in the industry.

Collectively, Toyota Motor North America sold 253,783 vehicles in the U.S. in March, up 87 percent over a year ago.

The Toyota brand sold 220,597 vehicles in March, up 84 percent. Car sales rose 57 percent, as all nameplates but the Yaris — which has been discontinued in the U.S. — posted double-digit gains. Crossover volume more than doubled, and combined sales of its two pickups rose 49 percent.

Lexus sales more than doubled to 33,186. The luxury division's car sales rose 89 percent, while its crossovers more than doubled.

Brands: Toyota up 84%; Lexus up 113%.

Notable nameplates: Toyota Camry up 41%, Corolla up 61%, RAV4 up 89%, Tacoma up 70%, Tundra up 0.5%; Lexus ES up 63%, RX up 134%, NX up 104%.

Incentives: $2,625 per vehicle, down 1.3% from a year earlier, TrueCar says.

Average transaction price: $34,708, up 3.8% from a year earlier, according to TrueCar.

Did you know? In addition to bouncing back from the start of the pandemic last year, both Toyota and Lexus handily beat their respective sales from March 2019, with Toyota sales up 19 percent and Lexus sales up 13 percent over the same month two years ago.