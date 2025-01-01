2025 Top 150 Dealership Groups
See who made our 2025 list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., ranked by 2024 new-vehicle sales. Read our analysis and highlights.
Top 5 dealership groups on Automotive News' top 150 list
|Dealership group
|City, State
|Total number
of dealerships
|Total units
|Total group revenue
all departments*
|1. Lithia Motors Inc.†‡
|Medford, OR
|459
|871,374
|$36,188,919,532
|2. AutoNation Inc.†
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|267
|520,623
|$26,765,400,000
|3. Penske Automotive Group Inc.†‡
|Bloomfield Hills, MI
|346
|594,299
|$30,455,165,000
|4. Group 1 Automotive Inc.†‡
|Houston, TX
|259
|465,964
|$19,934,400,000
|5. Asbury Automotive Group Inc.†
|Duluth, GA
|154
|323,916
|$17,188,616,000
*Includes new, used, fleet, wholesale, F&I, body shop, parts and service departments. May also include revenue from affiliated operations, such as rentals, or commercial vehicle or non-auto dealerships.
†Publicly held
‡Includes data for dealerships outside the U.S.
Source: Automotive News Research & Data Center
Vehicle sales* by top 10 groups
The number of vehicles sold by the top 10 groups has been on the rise since 2021.
Vehicle sales* by top 150 groups
The top 150 dealership groups collectively sold 26.7 percent of all vehicles in the U.S. in 2024, a percentage that has risen the past few years.
Top 10 dealership share increases
The top 10 groups in 2024 said they owned 1,914 stores, or 10.5 percent of franchised dealerships in the U.S. Here is the percentage since 2011.
Top 150 dealership share climbs
The top 150 groups in 2024 said they owned 4,866 stores, or 26.6 percent of franchised dealerships in the U.S. Here is the percentage since 2011.
* Fleet and retail
Source: Automotive News Research & Data Center
5 largest gains in dealership count
3 public auto retailers and 2 private groups had the biggest dealership increases in 2024, though some acquisitions were overseas. Figures include franchised and used-vehicle-only stores.
|Total
number of
dealerships
in 2024
|Total
number of
dealerships
in 2023
|Total
number of
dealerships
gained
|1. Lithia Motors Inc.†‡
|459
|344
115
|2. Group 1 Automotive Inc.†‡
|259
|199
60
|3. Holman
|60
|30
30
|4. Servco Pacific Inc.‡
|48
|31
17
|5. Penske Automotive Group Inc.†‡
|346
|335
11
5 largest declines in dealership count
Public auto retailer Sonic Automotive Inc. and privately held Greenway Automotive topped the list, dropping 7 each. Figures include franchised and used-vehicle-only stores.
|Total
number of
dealerships
in 2024
|Total
number of
dealerships
in 2023
|Total
number of
dealerships
lost
|1. Sonic Automotive Inc.†
|126
|133
7
|1. Greenway Automotive‡
|37
|44
7
|3. Asbury Automotive Group Inc.†
|154
|160
6
|3. Summit Automotive Partners
|12
|18
6
|3. Island Auto Group
|22
|28
6
† Publicly held
‡Figures include data for dealerships outside the United States
Source: Automotive News Research & Data Center
“We have a strong, strong company, and we’re a private company, so that allows us really the opportunity to invest when great opportunities come about.”
Petter Witt, senior vice president of retail central services & OEM operations, Holman
5 largest gains in the rankings
Several groups made double-digit climbs in this year’s ranking, but the top 3 honors go to Cooper Auto Group, Murgado Automotive Group and Lou Fusz Automotive Network Inc.
|2023
rank
|2024
rank
|Rank
change
|1. Cooper Auto Group
|137
|115
22
|2. Murgado Automotive Group
|86
|65
21
|3. Lou Fusz Automotive Network Inc.
|107
|87
20
|4. Boucher Auto Group
|120
|101
19
|5. Holman
|32
|15
17
5 largest declines in the rankings
Some groups’ new-vehicle sales fell year over year or they did not add stores. The groups with the largest declines include Nouri/Shaver Automotive Group, Bayway Auto Group Inc. and Safford Automotive Group.
|2023
rank
|2024
rank
|Rank
change
|1. Nouri/Shaver Automotive Group
|15
|40
25
|2. Bayway Auto Group Inc.
|114
|131
17
|3. Safford Automotive Group
|38
|54
16
|4. Future Automotive Group
|75
|88
13
|5. Summit Automotive Partners
|63
|75
12
Source: Automotive News Research & Data Center
“The single most important thing that’s really helped us grow from the very beginning and seems to be more important now than ever, is we focus on taking very good care of the guests. ”
John Bergstrom, executive chairman, Bergstrom Automotive
Top 5 average new retail vehicles per dealership
Who sells the most new vehicles per dealership? For 2024, it was One Automotive, which owns just 3 stores.
|Average new
retail units per
dealership
|Total number
of dealerships
|1. One Automotive
|3,587
|3
|2. Wilson Automotive
|3,552
|14
|3. Vaughan Automotive
|3,459
|3
|4. Idea Auto Group
|3,273
|3
|5. Page Autos
|2,623
|6
Top 5 average revenue per dealership
The top auto retailer in this category, Idea Auto Group, has 3 dealerships, which averaged $295 million in revenue.
|Average
revenue per
dealership
|Total number
of dealerships
|1. Idea Auto Group
|$295,133,142
|3
|2. Vaughan Automotive
|$284,094,756
|3
|3. One Automotive
|$270,097,233
|3
|4. Wilson Automotive
|$246,002,051
|14
|5. Sam Pack Automotive Group
|$243,897,089
|6
Source: Automotive News Research & Data Center