2025 Top 150 Dealership Groups

See who made our 2025 list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., ranked by 2024 new-vehicle sales. Read our analysis and highlights.

Download a full report of our charts and analysis in PDF or Excel format. Automotive News Top 150 Dealership Groups
Top 150 dealership groups continue to grow strategically and consolidate the industry

Top 150 dealership groups continue to grow strategically and consolidate the industry

The 2025 Automotive News list of the top 150 dealership groups is live. Find out who made our ranking this year, including newcomers.

Read more

Top 5 dealership groups on Automotive News' top 150 list

Dealership groupCity, StateTotal number
of dealerships		Total unitsTotal group revenue
all departments*
1. Lithia Motors Inc.†‡Medford, OR459871,374$36,188,919,532
2. AutoNation Inc.†Fort Lauderdale, FL267520,623$26,765,400,000
3. Penske Automotive Group Inc.†‡Bloomfield Hills, MI346594,299$30,455,165,000
4. Group 1 Automotive Inc.†‡Houston, TX259465,964$19,934,400,000
5. Asbury Automotive Group Inc.†Duluth, GA154323,916$17,188,616,000
See Complete List
*Includes new, used, fleet, wholesale, F&I, body shop, parts and service departments. May also include revenue from affiliated operations, such as rentals, or commercial vehicle or non-auto dealerships.
†Publicly held
‡Includes data for dealerships outside the U.S.
Source: Automotive News Research & Data Center
How rankings changed in top 150 dealership groups list and other highlights

How rankings changed in top 150 dealership groups list and other highlights

Read More
How Automotive News’ top 150 dealership groups list is compiled

How Automotive News’ top 150 dealership groups list is compiled

Read More

Vehicle sales* by top 10 groups

The number of vehicles sold by the top 10 groups has been on the rise since 2021.

Vehicle sales* by top 150 groups

The top 150 dealership groups collectively sold 26.7 percent of all vehicles in the U.S. in 2024, a percentage that has risen the past few years.

Top 10 dealership share increases

The top 10 groups in 2024 said they owned 1,914 stores, or 10.5 percent of franchised dealerships in the U.S. Here is the percentage since 2011.

Top 150 dealership share climbs

The top 150 groups in 2024 said they owned 4,866 stores, or 26.6 percent of franchised dealerships in the U.S. Here is the percentage since 2011.
* Fleet and retail
Source: Automotive News Research & Data Center
Number of dealership owners expected to decline by as much as half by TK, experts say

Consolidation count: How many auto dealership owners will remain in 2050?

As the number of dealership owners has decreased since the 1940s, Automotive News looks at whether that decline will continue.

Read more

5 largest gains in dealership count

3 public auto retailers and 2 private groups had the biggest dealership increases in 2024, though some acquisitions were overseas. Figures include franchised and used-vehicle-only stores.
Total
number of
dealerships
in 2024		Total
number of
dealerships
in 2023		Total
number of
dealerships
gained
1. Lithia Motors Inc.†‡459344
115
2. Group 1 Automotive Inc.†‡259199
60
3. Holman6030
30
4. Servco Pacific Inc.‡4831
17
5. Penske Automotive Group Inc.†‡346335
11
See Complete List

5 largest declines in dealership count

Public auto retailer Sonic Automotive Inc. and privately held Greenway Automotive topped the list, dropping 7 each. Figures include franchised and used-vehicle-only stores.
Total
number of
dealerships
in 2024		Total
number of
dealerships
in 2023		Total
number of
dealerships
lost
1. Sonic Automotive Inc.†126133
7
1. Greenway Automotive‡3744
7
3. Asbury Automotive Group Inc.†154160
6
3. Summit Automotive Partners1218
6
3. Island Auto Group2228
6
See Complete List
† Publicly held
‡Figures include data for dealerships outside the United States
Source: Automotive News Research & Data Center
We have a strong, strong company, and we’re a private company, so that allows us really the opportunity to invest when great opportunities come about.
Petter Witt, senior vice president of retail central services & OEM operations, Holman

5 largest gains in the rankings

Several groups made double-digit climbs in this year’s ranking, but the top 3 honors go to Cooper Auto Group, Murgado Automotive Group and Lou Fusz Automotive Network Inc.
2023
rank		2024
rank		Rank
change
1. Cooper Auto Group137115
22
2. Murgado Automotive Group8665
21
3. Lou Fusz Automotive Network Inc.10787
20
4. Boucher Auto Group120101
19
5. Holman3215
17
See All Gainers

5 largest declines in the rankings

Some groups’ new-vehicle sales fell year over year or they did not add stores. The groups with the largest declines include Nouri/Shaver Automotive Group, Bayway Auto Group Inc. and Safford Automotive Group.
2023
rank		2024
rank		Rank
change
1. Nouri/Shaver Automotive Group1540
25
2. Bayway Auto Group Inc.114131
17
3. Safford Automotive Group3854
16
4. Future Automotive Group7588
13
5. Summit Automotive Partners6375
12
See All Decliners
Source: Automotive News Research & Data Center
The single most important thing that’s really helped us grow from the very beginning and seems to be more important now than ever, is we focus on taking very good care of the guests.
John Bergstrom, executive chairman, Bergstrom Automotive

Top 5 average new retail vehicles per dealership

Who sells the most new vehicles per dealership? For 2024, it was One Automotive, which owns just 3 stores.
Average new
retail units per
dealership		Total number
of dealerships
1. One Automotive 3,587 3
2. Wilson Automotive 3,552 14
3. Vaughan Automotive 3,459 3
4. Idea Auto Group 3,273 3
5. Page Autos 2,623 6
See Complete List

Top 5 average revenue per dealership

The top auto retailer in this category, Idea Auto Group, has 3 dealerships, which averaged $295 million in revenue.
Average
revenue per
dealership		Total number
of dealerships
1. Idea Auto Group$295,133,1423
2. Vaughan Automotive$284,094,7563
3. One Automotive$270,097,2333
4. Wilson Automotive$246,002,05114
5. Sam Pack Automotive Group$243,897,0896
See Complete List
Source: Automotive News Research & Data Center
Our list of dealership buy-sells, from 2020 to present

Our list of dealership buy-sells, from 2020 to present

This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements. You also can submit details of your deals.

Dealership Buy-Sell