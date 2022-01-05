Three groups buy dealerships in December transactions

East Hills Auto Group expanded last month on Long Island with the purchase of a Volkswagen-Subaru dealership.

The group on Dec. 13 bought Donaldsons Volkswagen-Subaru in Sayville, N.Y., from David Donaldson and Bill Donaldson, said Phil Wolhar, chief marketing officer for the East Hills group.

The store was renamed East Hills Volkswagen of Sayville-East Hills Subaru of Sayville.

The East Hills group, owned by the Brodlieb family, got its start in 1975 with a Chrysler-Plymouth dealership in Greenvale, N.Y., and now has six rooftops that sell Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Subaru, Chevrolet and Volkswagen vehicles, according to its website.

Wolhar told Automotive News that East Hills saw the Volkswagen-Subaru dealership acquisition as a "great opportunity to expand successes we've had with our existing Subaru store" and a "great opportunity to add Volkswagen, a strong, global brand to our offerings."