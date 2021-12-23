Three dealership groups, former general manager buy dealerships in December

Swickard Auto Group on Dec. 15 acquired two General Motors dealerships in Alaska, bolstering the group's presence in the Last Frontier state.

Swickard Auto bought Alaska Sales & Service-Anchorage, a Chevrolet-Buick-GMC-Cadillac dealership in Anchorage, and Alaska Sales & Service-Valley, a Buick-GMC dealership in Palmer, both from Diana Pfeiffer and Shaun Pfeiffer. That's according to Kerrigan Advisors, a sell-side firm in Irvine, Calif., that represented the Pfeiffers in the sale.

Swickard also owns Mercedes-Benz of Anchorage, located nearby the two newly acquired stores. Anchorage, Alaska's most populous city, is around 40 miles southwest of Palmer.

According to the National Automobile Dealers Association, there are just 27 new-vehicle dealerships in Alaska.

The acquisition is the latest transaction for Swickard in 2021.

In June, the group bought a Volvo dealership in Houston from Sonic Automotive Inc. Swickard also bought a Toyota store in Edmonds, Wash., that month. In March, Swickard sold a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Atlanta to Jim Ellis Automotive Group.

Swickard Auto also has dealerships in California, Oregon and Washington, according to its website.

Swickard ranks No. 91 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with retail sales of 10,035 new vehicles in 2020.