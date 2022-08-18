Tesla will regain EV tax credit in 2023 — but may not need it

Tesla Inc. will regain access to federal EV tax credits next year following President Joe Biden's signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, but the electric vehicle maker already has more demand than it can handle, according to CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla, General Motors and more recently Toyota are the only automakers to exhaust their quota of 200,000 EV credits under the existing incentive from a decade ago. They can now qualify for new $7,500 credits for their customers, starting next year.

Half the potential credit comes from North America assembly of battery components, starting at 50 percent of their value. The other half comes from battery minerals sourced or processed in the U.S. or with trading partners.

Musk, however, has generally opposed the idea of EV subsidies and said Tesla doesn't need them because of booming demand.

"It has always been Tesla's view that all subsidies should be eliminated, but that must include massive subsidies for oil and gas," Musk wrote on Twitter in November.

Nonetheless, analysts predict Tesla should qualify for the new tax credit with the Model Y crossover, the bestselling EV in the U.S., based on new-vehicle registrations this year through June. The Model Y starts at $67,440 with shipping, meeting the $80,000 price cap for SUVs under the new subsidy, and buyers would likely get the partial $3,750 credit because Tesla sources batteries in the U.S.

But before Biden's signing ceremony this week, Musk said Tesla's order backlog was already too long.

Tesla suspended new orders for one of its most popular models — the long-range version of the Model 3 sedan — saying last week that it will be available in 2023. The standard-range Model 3 is still available.

"Waitlist is too long," Musk responded to a Twitter question about the removal of the long-range Model 3 from Tesla's online ordering form. "Will enable again as we ramp production."

Musk also responded to a chart posted by the fan site Tesmanian that put wait times for the Model 3 at 89 days, and at 175 days for the Model Y.

"Note, we are trying to reduce delivery times as quickly as possible. Long wait times are not a good thing," he wrote on Twitter.

Tesla's U.S. new-vehicle registrations rose 61 percent in the first half of this year to 228,989 vehicles, according to Experian, representing a 68 percent EV market share. That was 1 percentage point higher than a year earlier, even with greater competition for EV buyers. Musk has targeted global sales growth of 50 percent a year for the foreseeable future.