Tesla plans Model 3 leases to boost demand, report says

Reuters

Tesla Inc. is preparing to launch its leasing products for Model 3 to boost demand, Electrek said on Tuesday, citing an email sent to employees.

The email stated that employees will be able to lease a Model 3 within the next two weeks, Electrek reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The email did not say when consumers could lease the sedan.

A Tesla representative said that no decision has been made about when Model 3 leasing will be available.

Over the past year, Tesla has talked about using leasing to boost demand for the Model 3, but the automaker has been reluctant to introduce the measure because of its effect on GAAP financials.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive