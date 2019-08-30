Tesla gets exemption from China’s 10 percent tax on car sales

Bloomberg
BLOOMBERG

Tesla currently imports all of the cars it sells in China but plans to make the Model 3, its best-selling vehicle, at a new plant in China. Pictured is CEO Elon Musk at the plant's groundbreaking earlier this year. 

SHANGHAI -- Tesla Inc. won exemption from a 10 percent Chinese tax on automotive sales, following CEO Elon Musk’s visit to the country.

The exemption, which previously applied only to domestic makers of electric vehicles, affects all Tesla models sold in China, the nation’s industry ministry said Friday on its website. The electric-car maker’s shares jumped 3.7 percent before the start of regular trading in New York.

During a two-day visit, Musk made an appearance at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, talked with local authorities and toured a new gigafactory being built about 35 miles from the city center.

A Tesla spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment. Shares of the carmaker rose 3.4 percent in morning trading to $229.29.

Tesla currently imports all of the cars it sells in China but plans to make the Model 3, its best-selling vehicle, at the new plant. The company on Friday raised prices in China as trade tensions weigh on the country’s currency.

The price of a basic level imported Model 3 sedan went up more than 2 percent to 363,900 yuan ($50,900), Tesla’s website showed Friday. Prices for basic level Model S sedans and Model X crossovers increased by a similar percentage, to 793,900 yuan and 809,900 yuan, respectively.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal -- 8-19-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters