Ford, Kia, Hyundai top mainstream EV registrations; Tesla dominates luxury segment

Ford topped new-vehicle registrations for electric vehicles among mainstream brands in the first four months of the year, followed closely by Kia and Hyundai.

But Tesla dominated the EV registration charts overall in the U.S. and remained the top luxury automaker regardless of fuel type, according to new numbers from Experian.

California-based EV startups Rivian Automotive and Lucid Group continued to struggle with their production ramp-ups, according to the registration data, with just over 1,700 combined through April.

Ford's 11,751 EV registrations came mostly from the Mustang Mach-E crossover at 10,740, along with 908 E-Transit vans and 103 of the new F-150 Lightning pickup, the four-month data showed. Ford EV registrations doubled from the same period the previous year.

New EV registrations for Kia came in at 11,483 in the January-April period, compared with just 1,549 in the year-earlier period. Kia's EV6 compact crossover made up 7,303 of the total while its subcompact Niro EV came in at 4,180, according to Experian data.

The Hyundai brand, part of Hyundai Motor Group along with Kia, had 9,675 new registrations — 8,597 from the new Ioniq 5 compact crossover and the rest from the subcompact Kona electric crossover and the now-discontinued Ioniq electric hatchback.

Nissan had 5,980 new EV registrations through April, all from its Leaf compact hatchback. Volkswagen had 3,527 registrations, all from its ID4 compact crossover.

Chevrolet had 1,648 new registrations from its Bolt subcompact, according to the Experian numbers, an 88 percent decrease from the same period last year. The automaker stopped Bolt production for several months last year and this year because of battery issues, but resumed in April. Last week, Chevrolet announced price cuts for Bolt models.