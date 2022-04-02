Tesla delivers record 310,048 vehicles globally in 'exceptionally difficult' Q1, Musk says

Tesla Inc. delivered a record 310,048 cars worldwide in what Elon Musk said was an “exceptionally difficult" first quarter, as a growing tide of consumers made the switch to EVs.
The results, posted Saturday, slightly edged out expectations. Analysts had expected that 309,158 vehicles would be shipped, based on the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Fluctuations in Covid-19 infection rates and rules worldwide continue to impact logistics and supply chains. The automaker also temporarily suspended production at its Shanghai factory beginning last month after the city enacted a lockdown over its worsening coronavirus outbreak.