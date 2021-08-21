Subscribers can access new tool

A new tool for mining Experian's registration data is available for subscribers to the Automotive News Research & Data Center.

Full-access data center subscribers can now use Experian's Velocity platform to create custom queries and charts using the company's new- and used-vehicle registration data from across the U.S., as well as Experian loyalty and vehicles in operation data.

Using Experian Velocity, subscribers can create custom views of vehicle registrations by make, model, class, drivetrain and fuel type, including electric vehicles and hybrids. They can also explore Experian's analysis of conquest and defection rates.

Experian Velocity joins an array of tools available to full-access subscribers, including those that are powered by Market Scan, such as mRebate and the Payment Value Index.

Market Scan's mRebate allows subscribers to search for the latest consumer incentives for vehicles across the U.S. Using the Payment Value Index, full-access subscribers can find the best monthly vehicle payments available from both captive and noncaptive lenders in more than 30 markets across the country based on factors including lease vs. finance, term of loan, credit score and down payment.

