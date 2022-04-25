Subaru's first EV to start at $46,220

The price includes the $1,225 delivery fee.

Subaru's first electric vehicle, the 2023 Solterra, will be priced from $46,220, including shipping, and top out at more than $53,000 when it goes on sale this summer.

The EV, developed under a partnership with Toyota Motor Corp. and built in Japan, is available in three trims: Premium, Limited and Touring. Subaru anticipates receiving 6,500 units to deliver in the U.S. this year, and a spokesman said the crossover is essentially sold out through the rest of the calendar year.

"We have not opened up sold orders for the rest of the model year yet but would anticipate doing so as we work through delivering vehicles to reservation holders," Subaru spokesman Todd Hill said Monday.

Subaru, the only major automaker with average U.S. new-vehicle incentives below $1,000 in the first quarter, is not expected to offer major deals on the Solterra.

The compact crossover is eligible for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500 and might qualify for additional state incentives, including single-rider carpool-lane access in California.

The Limited package carries a starting price of $49,720. The top Touring package is priced from $53,220. Both prices include shipping.

The Solterra comes standard with all-wheel drive, with total horsepower of 215 and 249 lb.-ft. of torque from front and rear electric motors.

Premium models come equipped with heated front seats and exterior mirrors; windshield wiper de-icer; 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels; 235/60 R18 tires; a 7-inch LCD gauge display; automatic climate control; rear-seat reminder and LED headlights.

The Premium trim also comes standard with Subaru's new multimedia system with an 8-inch high-resolution touch screen; smartphone integration with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto; AM/FM HD stereo; a four-month subscription to satellite radio; and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio. A wireless charging phone dock for the center console is available as an accessory.

Limited models add Subaru's new multimedia system with a 12.3-inch touch screen, and the wireless charging phone dock is standard.

The Limited is also equipped with a 360-degree panoramic-view monitor, a first for Subaru, that provides an overhead view of the crossover, and Advanced Park, which automatically parallel or perpendicularly parks the Solterra using cameras and sensors.

On Limited models, the parking support brake system adds what Subaru calls rear cross-traffic alert, and a new digital key allows the driver to access and start the Solterra with a smartphone. Limited models also include a 10-way power driver's seat; heated rear seats; heated steering wheel; Harman Kardon audio system; LED fog lights; power rear door with automatic close and height memory; rain-sensing wipers; and roof rails.

The Limited comes standard with a roof spoiler, 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels and 235/50R 20 all-season tires.

Touring specs

Touring models add a digital rearview mirror with view position adjustment and HomeLink, which syncs to garage door openers; ventilated front seats; a panoramic moonroof with power sunshade; and front and rear LED footwell lighting. It is also available with optional two-tone exterior paint.

Subaru is teaming with EVgo to provide customers with access to a public charging network of more than 46,000 U.S. sites, including more than 800 fast charging locations and more than 1,200 Level 2 charging stalls in 68 metropolitan areas and 35 states.

Subaru said Monday it was also finalizing two possible offers for reservation holders: an EVgo charging credit or money toward the purchase and installation of a Level 2 home charger by Qmerit.

In a nod to concerns about range anxiety, customers who buy or lease a Solterra also receive up to 10 days of complimentary Subaru Just Drive Rental. The program allows Subaru vehicles to be rented though participating brand dealers.

