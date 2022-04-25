Subaru's first EV to start at $46,220

Subaru's first electric vehicle, the 2023 Solterra, will be priced from $46,220, including shipping, and top out at more than $53,000 when it goes on sale this summer.

The EV, developed under a partnership with Toyota Motor Corp. and built in Japan, is available in three trims: Premium, Limited and Touring. Subaru anticipates receiving 6,500 units to deliver in the U.S. this year, and a spokesman said the crossover is essentially sold out through the rest of the calendar year.

"We have not opened up sold orders for the rest of the model year yet but would anticipate doing so as we work through delivering vehicles to reservation holders," Subaru spokesman Todd Hill said Monday.

Subaru, the only major automaker with average U.S. new-vehicle incentives below $1,000 in the first quarter, is not expected to offer major deals on the Solterra.

The compact crossover is eligible for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500 and might qualify for additional state incentives, including single-rider carpool-lane access in California.

The Limited package carries a starting price of $49,720. The top Touring package is priced from $53,220. Both prices include shipping.

The Solterra comes standard with all-wheel drive, with total horsepower of 215 and 249 lb.-ft. of torque from front and rear electric motors.

Premium models come equipped with heated front seats and exterior mirrors; windshield wiper de-icer; 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels; 235/60 R18 tires; a 7-inch LCD gauge display; automatic climate control; rear-seat reminder and LED headlights.



The Premium trim also comes standard with Subaru's new multimedia system with an 8-inch high-resolution touch screen; smartphone integration with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto; AM/FM HD stereo; a four-month subscription to satellite radio; and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio. A wireless charging phone dock for the center console is available as an accessory.