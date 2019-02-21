Subaru reaches top of Consumer Reports' rankings; Tesla falters

WASHINGTON -- Subaru dethroned Genesis at the top of Consumer Reports' annual ranking of the most reliable automotive brands as Tesla's Model 3 fell off the magazine's list of recommended vehicles.

Fiat came in last in the brand rankings for a third straight year, while Tesla and Chrysler both tumbled 11 spots from 2018.

The influential publication on Thursday also revealed its list of best-performing vehicles in 10 categories to journalists at the National Press Club here.

Among them: Subaru's new Ascent, named a "top pick" in the midsize SUV category.

CR's 10 top picks by category

LARGE CAR: Toyota Avalon Hybrid ($38,643 as tested).
SUBCOMPACT CAR: Toyota Yaris ($17,570 as tested).
HYBRID/ELECTRIC CAR: Toyota Prius ($27,323 as tested).
COMPACT SUV: Subaru Forester ($29,341 as tested).
MIDSIZED CAR: Toyota Camry Hybrid ($28,949 as tested).
MIDSIZED SUV: Subaru Ascent ($43,867 as tested).
SUBCOMPACT SUV: Hyundai Kona ($25,025 as tested).
FULL-SIZED PICKUP TRUCK: Ford F-150 ($52,535 as tested).
COMPACT LUXURY CAR: Audi A4 ($48,890 as tested).
LUXURY SUV: BMW X5 ($68,730 as tested).

The Consumer Reports honors will add further luster to Subaru, which has set U.S. sales records in each of the past 10 years.

"Subaru has been on a roll lately with some all-new and redesigned models that have really hit the mark. That's not easy to do," said Jake Fisher, senior director of automotive testing at CR. "It's usually the case that when brands make significant changes to their vehicles or introduce new ones, their reliability suffers and they slide down in our brand rankings. But those at the top are clearly figuring out how to buck that trend, and it's good news for consumers."

Toyota led all automotive brands with four top picks, including three new winners: the subcompact Yaris, the hybrid/electric Prius and the Avalon large sedan. The other new winner is the BMW X5, which took top honors for luxury SUVs. CR said it's one of the best SUVs its team has ever tested.

To be a top recommendation, a vehicle must score well in road performance, reliability, owner satisfaction and safety. The magazine said only vehicles that included automatic emergency braking as standard equipment were considered for the top picks list because the safety benefits are so important.

"Safety should always be standard, not a luxury reserved only for those who can afford it," CR President Marta Tellado said. "Automatic emergency braking has proven to reduce crashes and save lives. We believe it should be standard in all new cars, just as backup cameras are today."

Tesla and Chrysler were big losers in CR's reliability survey. Tesla Model 3 owners complained about loose body trim and glass defects, CR said. The demotion is a blow for Tesla, which has struggled with manufacturing issues that have caused delivery delays. After appearing to correct those problems, the earlier defects are now showing up in satisfaction scores as deliveries hit their stride.

Consumer Reports' 2019 Brand Report Card Rankings

Consumer Reports analyzes its test and survey data to compile its Brand Report Card.

 

Rank Brand Overall Score Road-Test
Score		 Models
 Recommended
1 Subaru 81 85 7
(8 models
tested)
2 Genesis 80 84 2 (3)
3 Porsche 79 90 3 (4)
4 Audi 77 84 5 (6)
5 Lexus 76 74 5 (8)
6 Mazda 76 77 4 (5)
7 BMW 76 87 4 (8)
8 Lincoln 73 75 2 (5)
9 Toyota 73 68 13 (17)
10 Hyundai 73 75 7 (10)
11 Volkswagen 71 80 4 (8)
12 Kia 70 75 10 (6)
13 Honda 70 78 8 (10)
14 Infiniti 70 78 2 (6)
15 Mini 69 78 2 (3)
16 Acura 68 74 0 (5)
17 Mercedes-Benz 67 80 1 (6)
18 Buick 67 75 2 (6)
19 Tesla 66 85 0 (3)
20 Ford 65 72 4 (12)
21 Nissan 64 69 7 (15)
22 Chrysler 64 85 0 (2)
23 Volvo 63 77 0 (4)
24 Chevrolet 61 73 4 (17)
25 Dodge 58 74 0 (5)
26 Cadillac 57 79 0 (5)
27 GMC 56 67 0 (7)
28 Alfa Romeo 53 72 0 (2)
29 Jeep 50 60 0 (5)
30 Mitsubishi 49 48 0 (3)
31 Land Rover 48 71 0 (5)
32 Jaguar 44 75 0 (5)
33 Fiat 44 61 0 (4)

Just two years ago, Consumer Reports named Tesla its top-ranking domestic brand.

Last year's overall winner, Hyundai's Genesis, scored just below Subaru to rank No. 2 this year. It was followed by Porsche and Audi, which was No. 1 in 2016 and 2017.

Subaru is not without its challenges. The Japanese automaker has been troubled in its home market by increasing quality problems over the past year that have resulted in recalls, a quarterly financial loss and damage to its reputation, which has begun to spread from Japan to the U.S.

Other vehicles that lost their "recommended" status were the Chrysler 300 (in-car electronics and transmission), Dodge Charger, Acura RDX, BMW 5 series and Volkswagen Tiguan.

Photo
ERIC KULISCH

