Subaru to open reservations for Solterra EV at noon Tuesday

Subaru of America will begin accepting reservations at this website at noon eastern Tuesday for its 2023 Subaru Solterra electric crossover, the Japanese automaker's first EV.

Subaru announced the reservation opening Tuesday morning .

Only a limited number of reservations will be accepted, accompanied by a refundable $250 reservation fee, Subaru said. The reservation will allow customers to pick their preferred retailer, a trim level and color. Final orders, pricing, financing and availability will have to be agreed upon with their dealer between April and May, subject to the announcement of the Solterra's final pricing, Subaru said. Vehicle deliveries would begin in the summer.