Subaru to open reservations for Solterra EV at noon Tuesday

Subaru will start taking $250 refundable reservations for the 2023 Subaru Solterra beginning at noon today.

Subaru of America will begin accepting reservations at this website at noon eastern Tuesday for its 2023 Subaru Solterra electric crossover, the Japanese automaker's first EV.

Subaru announced the reservation opening Tuesday morning.

Only a limited number of reservations will be accepted, accompanied by a refundable $250 reservation fee, Subaru said. The reservation will allow customers to pick their preferred retailer, a trim level and color. Final orders, pricing, financing and availability will have to be agreed upon with their dealer between April and May, subject to the announcement of the Solterra's final pricing, Subaru said. Vehicle deliveries would begin in the summer.

The Solterra is being built in Japan by Toyota alongside the larger automaker's new bZ4X crossover, which is also due in the U.S. this summer.

Related Article
Subaru Solterra EV crossover set for mid-2022 launch
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Cars.com to acquire Accu-Trade, launch online vehicle acquisition tools
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Vetter-MAIN_i.jpg
Cars.com to acquire Accu-Trade, launch online vehicle acquisition tools
Hyundai Ioniq 5 web.jpg
Hyundai tries again to crack Japan with electric, high-tech, online strategy
transit-MAIN_i.jpg
Ford begins shipping 2022 E-Transit vans to customers
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-7-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive