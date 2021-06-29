Stellantis halts sales of 2-door Jeep Wrangler in Europe

TURIN -- Jeep said it will discontinue sales of two-door versions of the Wrangler large SUV in Europe by 2022, a company spokesman confirmed, as the Stellantis brand seeks to lower its fleet CO2 emissions through plug-in hybrid models.

The shorter wheelbase of the two-door Wrangler, which uses a 2.0 liter turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine, does not allow enough space for a hybrid drivetrain to be fitted. All future Wranglers sold in Europe will be four-door plug-in hybrid 4xe models, with the exception of the UK, which will not get a right-hand-drive version and will continue to get the gasoline engine.

The two-door Wrangler is imported to Europe from Stellantis' factory in Toledo, Ohio. The lowest emitting two-door Wrangler sold in Europe, the 272 hp Sport version, has CO2 emissions of 243 grams per km under the WLTP cycle, compared with 79 g/km for the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid.

About 30 percent of Wranglers sold in Europe are the two-door model. Through May, Jeep has sold 2,602 Wranglers in Europe, according to data from JATO Dynamics.

The two-door model "will gradually leave the market to the 4-door plug-in hybrid version (4xe)," Jeep said in a statement. It has already been discontinued in several countries, including France.

The Wrangler 4xe's plug-in hybrid powertrain is based on the turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine with an output of 279 hp and two electric motors for total power of 380 hp. Jeep says the electric-only range is 50 km from a 17-kilowatt-hour battery pack under the second-row seat. A full charge takes three hours with a 7.4 kWh wallbox.

Last year Jeep released plug-in hybrid versions of the compact Compass and small Renegade utility vehicles.

The Wrangler's main competitor among full-size body-on-frame SUVs in Europe is the Land Rover Defender, which is offered in three-door or five-door versions. The three-door Defender is offered with gasoline, diesel or mild-hybrid powertrains, while the five-door version also has a plug-in hybrid option, with 404 hp and CO2 emissions of 75 g/km.