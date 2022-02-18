Staluppi Jr., Kiefer Automotive Group among buyers of dealerships

Kelvin Paulino and Francisco Paulino purchased their first franchised dealership, Orange Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Massachusetts, late last year.
Sellers Ryan Eschbach and Gary McGilvray will focus on their used-vehicle location, Motor City Manchester in New Hampshire, Kelvin Paulino told Automotive News.
Kelvin and his father, Francisco, also operate two used-vehicle dealerships under the Sonia's Auto Sales name in Worcester, Mass.
The franchised dealership was renamed Sonia's Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, after Kelvin's sister.
"She's about 26 years old now, so that's how long we've been in the used-car business," he said. "Now we're in the new-car business."
The Paulinos retained all 13 dealership employees and have hired two more since the sale closed Dec. 8. Orange is near the New Hampshire border.
The two remain acquisitive, looking to expand into more new-vehicle sales across Massachusetts.
"We want as many stores as possible," Kelvin Paulino said.
Nancy Phillips Associates, a buy-sell firm in Exeter, N.H., handled the transaction.