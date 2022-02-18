Staluppi Jr., Kiefer Automotive Group among buyers of dealerships

Dealerships change hands in Florida, Oregon and Massachusetts

Kiefer Automotive Group in December bought four Butler Automotive Group dealerships including this Ford store in Ashland, Ore.

Two dealership groups expanded their holdings with acquisitions late last year and early in 2022, while used-vehicle dealership operators bought their first franchised store late last year.

Here's a look at the deals involving domestic, import and luxury brands and dealerships in Florida, Oregon and Massachusetts.

 

Staluppi adds stores in Florida

John Staluppi Jr. added to his dealership holdings in Florida last month with the acquisition of Acura and Hyundai-Genesis dealerships.

Staluppi, who owns Superstore Auto Group, on Jan. 24 bought Delray Hyundai-Genesis and Delray Acura in Delray Beach from Jim O'Neill of Delray Auto Group. That's according to DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group company, which handled the transaction. Dave Cantin and John Hyland were the brokers.

In May, Staluppi sold his Hyundai of Las Vegas, Genesis of Las Vegas, Centennial Hyundai and ABC Hyundai dealerships in the Las Vegas market to publicly traded auto retailer Lithia Motors Inc.

Staluppi's auto group also includes Essential Ford of Stuart in Florida, Henderson Nissan in Nevada, Planet Nissan in Las Vegas and Infiniti of Las Vegas, according to DCG Acquisitions.

Kiefer Automotive adds four dealerships

Kiefer Automotive Group, of Eugene, Ore., purchased four Butler Automotive Group dealerships in Oregon late last year, expanding to become a 14-store group across Oregon, Idaho and California.

The two groups closed the sale Dec. 16. Sellers Chuck and Linda Butler no longer own any dealerships and retired from the industry after 45 years, according to a Dec. 21 report from ABC affiliate KDRV.com.

Chuck Butler, president of the group, in a statement in the KDRV.com report, said it took the group a few years to find the right buyer for its dealerships, as it wanted a "smaller, like-minded organization that will continue with our deep and ongoing commitment to our employees, customers, and the community."

John and Corinne Kiefer purchased Butler Ford and Butler Acura in Ashland and Butler Kia and Butler Hyundai in Medford. Two stores, Butler Kia and Butler Hyundai, changed names, becoming Kia Medford and Hyundai Medford.

The Kiefer group retained the stores' nearly 100 employees including General Manager Warren Cooper, who remains in charge of the four locations. John Kiefer is dealer principal.

Kiefer Automotive had 10 rooftops housing 12 franchises before the deal, John Kiefer confirmed to Automotive News.

"We have multiple renovation projects in process at the old and the new stores," he said.

 

Used-vehicle dealership owners buy Stellantis store

Kelvin Paulino and Francisco Paulino purchased their first franchised dealership, Orange Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Massachusetts, late last year.

Sellers Ryan Eschbach and Gary McGilvray will focus on their used-vehicle location, Motor City Manchester in New Hampshire, Kelvin Paulino told Automotive News.

Kelvin and his father, Francisco, also operate two used-vehicle dealerships under the Sonia's Auto Sales name in Worcester, Mass.

The franchised dealership was renamed Sonia's Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, after Kelvin's sister.

"She's about 26 years old now, so that's how long we've been in the used-car business," he said. "Now we're in the new-car business."

The Paulinos retained all 13 dealership employees and have hired two more since the sale closed Dec. 8. Orange is near the New Hampshire border.

The two remain acquisitive, looking to expand into more new-vehicle sales across Massachusetts.

"We want as many stores as possible," Kelvin Paulino said.

Nancy Phillips Associates, a buy-sell firm in Exeter, N.H., handled the transaction.

