Staluppi Jr., Kiefer Automotive Group among buyers of dealerships

Kiefer Automotive Group, of Eugene, Ore., purchased four Butler Automotive Group dealerships in Oregon late last year, expanding to become a 14-store group across Oregon, Idaho and California.

The two groups closed the sale Dec. 16. Sellers Chuck and Linda Butler no longer own any dealerships and retired from the industry after 45 years, according to a Dec. 21 report from ABC affiliate KDRV.com.

Chuck Butler, president of the group, in a statement in the KDRV.com report, said it took the group a few years to find the right buyer for its dealerships, as it wanted a "smaller, like-minded organization that will continue with our deep and ongoing commitment to our employees, customers, and the community."

John and Corinne Kiefer purchased Butler Ford and Butler Acura in Ashland and Butler Kia and Butler Hyundai in Medford. Two stores, Butler Kia and Butler Hyundai, changed names, becoming Kia Medford and Hyundai Medford.

The Kiefer group retained the stores' nearly 100 employees including General Manager Warren Cooper, who remains in charge of the four locations. John Kiefer is dealer principal.

Kiefer Automotive had 10 rooftops housing 12 franchises before the deal, John Kiefer confirmed to Automotive News.

"We have multiple renovation projects in process at the old and the new stores," he said.