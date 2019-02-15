Sonic warns of weaker Q4 profits related to BMW, Honda challenges

Sonic Automotive Inc. late Friday — for the second time in three quarters — issued a profit warning for weaker-than-predicted quarterly results related to challenges at its BMW and Honda dealerships.

The company said fourth-quarter 2018 results will fall short of management expectations because of BMW and Honda incentives and performance. Those brands represent about 40 percent of Sonic's store profits.

"In particular, we did not experience the fourth quarter increase in profitability from our BMW stores that we have historically experienced and our volume expectations for both brands were also not achieved," Sonic said in a statement.

The nation's fifth-largest U.S. retailer is scheduled to release fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on Feb. 20.

This is the second alarm since mid-2018 that Sonic has issued ahead of earnings over concerns with Honda and BMW profitability. Just ahead of its second-quarter earnings release last July, Sonic said those results were hurt by reduced incentives and sinking new-vehicle profit margins at BMW and Honda stores.

With regard to the latest warning, Sonic said in its Friday statement: "We are confident that these brands, which have performed well in years past, will return to higher levels of performance in the future."

Penske Automotive Group Inc. also told Automotive News earlier this month that lower-than-anticipated incentives in December from luxury brands somewhat hurt its profits.

Sonic's stock closed at $15.87 on Friday, up 2 cents a share.

Sonic said it expects fourth-quarter earnings per share from continuing operation to range from 49 cents to 53 cents and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to range between 74 cents and 78 cents. That is lower than analysts' expectations.

"Friday press releases, after the market close and ahead of a holiday weekend, are usually not a good news event," Rick Nelson, an analyst with Stephens, wrote late Friday in a note to investors about Sonic's warning.

Sonic, of Charlotte, N.C., ranks No. 5 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 133,728 new vehicles in 2017.