Sonic sells Volvo store to Swickard; Max Motors and 2 other retailers add stores

Swickard Auto Group has entered the popular Texas market, buying a Volvo store in Houston from Sonic, the nation's seventh-largest new-vehicle retailer.

Swickard said Tuesday that it purchased Sonic's Momentum Volvo Cars. The longtime Sonic store has been renamed Volvo Cars Southwest Houston. No broker was used in the transaction.

"We wanted to expand in the Texas marketplace," said Jeff Swickard, dealer principal of the group which also has dealerships in Washington, Oregon, Alaska and California. Swickard, which ranks No. 91 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., said he now has 23 franchises.

This week, Swickard also purchased Magic Toyota in Edmonds, Wash., from David Broadus. That store was renamed Swickard Toyota.

The Swickard group also has been awarded an open Mercedes-Benz point that will be named Mercedes-Benz South Austin in Texas, according to Texas Department of Motor Vehicles board minutes.

Mercedes-Benz of Austin had contested the new point. The Texas DMV board in April upheld an administrative law judge's opinion to grant and approve a new franchise dealership license for Swickard's new store.

Swickard said his new Volvo store will be relocating to a nearby location.

Sonic, through a spokesman, confirmed the sale but did not immediately offer any other comment.

The Volvo dealership shared space with Sonic's Jaguar-Land Rover dealerships, all under one rooftop. Sonic built a new dealership next door to house Jaguar Southwest Houston and Land Rover Southwest Houston and that facility opened this week.

Colliers International is marketing the old Volvo-Jaguar-Land Rover dealership site for sale or lease.

