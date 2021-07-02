Sonic sells Volvo store to Swickard; Max Motors and 2 other retailers add stores

Max Motors Dealerships of Harrisonville, Mo., has acquired Ford and Hyundai dealerships as it entered its second state.
The company on Monday bought Flint Hills Ford and Flint Hills Hyundai in Manhattan, Kan., from sellers Keith Orr, Trey Patterson and William Sparks, said Max Motors CEO Bob Jacaway.
The stores have been renamed Max Ford of Manhattan and Max Hyundai of Manhattan.
"We are overjoyed to have a presence in Manhattan, Kansas," Jacaway said in a statement. "Manhattan is a thriving community and we look forward to serving those who live there and the surrounding areas."
Max Motors was founded in 2006 in Butler, Mo., by Mark Muller. He and his family starred in "God, Guns & Automobiles," a reality TV show that aired on the History Channel.
Max Motors has a Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram store in Belton, Mo., a Ford store in Harrisonville, a Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram-Ford store in Butler and a Chevrolet-Buick-GMC dealership in Nevada, Mo. It also has a collision center in Harrisonville and a used-vehicle dealership in Belton.
Jacaway told Automotive News that he's hoping to double, if not triple, the size of the Max Motors group.
"We're in growth mode and we want to acquire more stores," he said.
Max Motors worked with broker Don Brown of Midwest Brokerage on the transaction. The sellers were represented by Greg Errion Consulting.