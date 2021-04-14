Single-store Honda dealer adds 3 dealerships near Gulf Coast

One-store Honda dealer Ryan Mayer has acquired three dealerships, including a Group 1 Automotive Inc. Kia outlet near the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Mayer, owner and president of Tameron Gulf Coast dealership group of Daphne, Ala., bought the Pat Peck Kia store in D'Iberville, Miss., a store that Group 1 had owned since August 2006, according to Automotive News archives.

The transaction closed Monday. Group 1 confirmed the sale but declined to provide the terms of the deal. The store has been renamed Tameron Kia.

"We think Kia has got some incredible product and quite a few unique pieces in the pipeline," Mayer told Automotive News. "We just see that as a pretty exciting franchise."

Mayer's group on March 31 bought two dealerships in Daphne from retiring dealer Chris Myers — Chris Myers Buick-GMC and Chris Myers Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram-Fiat. Those stores, about an hour from D'Iberville, have been renamed Tameron Buick-GMC and Tameron Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram-Fiat. Terms of that deal weren't disclosed.

Mayer, whose group has owned Tameron Honda Eastern Shore in Daphne since 2003 and who became dealer principal in 2014, said he has been looking to grow and happened to have multiple deals come his way at the same time.

"We've been able to retain all the employees in all these acquisitions," Mayer said. "They've been pretty much turnkey and they've been pretty successful in the past and we just want to continue that success."

Performance Brokerage Services, a dealership buy-sell firm in Irvine, Calif., handled the Group 1-Mayer transaction.