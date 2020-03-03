Severe weather closes Manheim Nashville auction site

Cox Automotive's Manheim Nashville auction location will remain closed as it assesses damage caused by severe weather Tuesday. In the meantime, the company is asking clients to avoid the site.

It was not clear how long the location will be closed.

Social media users had been posting photos apparently of the property , showing debris strewn around and at least one van partially overturned. Manheim commented on one of the photos: "Thanks for your concern. We are just happy that no one got hurt. We can replace cars. We can't replace people."

Matt Trapp, Manheim's east regional vice president, said in an email that no one was injured at the site. The auction's human resources team is working to account for the safety of team members who live in the area, he said.

Tornadoes and severe weather ripped through parts of Tennessee early Tuesday morning, killing at least 22 people and damaging some 140 buildings, the Associated Press reported . Local authorities were still sifting through damage on Tuesday afternoon.