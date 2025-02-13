What makes a great dealership leader

A leader has “to be easy to follow and be a multiplier instead of a diminisher. And we all know what diminishing-type leaders are. We’ve maybe worked with those kinds of people. I have people that generate revenue, and my job is to sweep the path in front of people who generate revenue so they can do their job faster, easier and be more delighted in the process — not confuse them or make it more difficult for them.” — Brad Wise, general manager at Ferman Chevrolet-Mazda in Tampa Bay, Fla., on the “What the Fixed Ops?! (WTF?!)” podcast hosted by Russell Hill and Charity Dunning.