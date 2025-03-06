‘Time vampires’ suck technicians’ productivity

“One of the exercises we do in class is have groups of people brainstorming ... any kind of idea around why a technician isn’t selling their time. We see things from communication to leadership. A lot of things can be addressed without spending — little processes in place, having a goal can be one of them. And what about proper documentation on the write-ups of the repair order? Are we getting all the proper documentation to provide the technicians the information on how to be successful and minimize the time having to search for things? That could be a simple solution that doesn’t cost you any money … Disorganized workspaces — I accept today’s dirt, not yesterday’s dirt. If [you’re] searching for things, that is slowing you down. I’m not the tallest guy in the shop so what sense does it make for me to have a tall toolbox? I’m always climbing a ladder trying to go find those tools. Technicians should have tools readily available, easy access. Things that we use most often should be an arm’s length away. If they can do that, that saves them time as well. Having those organizational skills is extremely important.” — NADA Academy Instructor Larry Hourcle on eliminating technicians’ “time vampires,” on NADA’s “Dealer Driven” podcast.