Overheard: Service still behind the technology curve

“The biggest [trend] in the service side of the world is how far behind we are in technology. Technology is definitely expanding faster than we’re changing with it. I think mobile and video are kind of the biggest things we have going on right now in the automotive industry. And sadly, we’re so far behind because if you look at outside businesses that are already doing this and have been doing it for years. The automotive world is just kind of coming around to it and getting into the scale of what all these other businesses are already doing — from plumbers, electricians [and jobs] like that. It’s pretty wild to see how far behind we are. Sometimes we are so set in our ways and don’t want to change.” — Robert Migliaccio, service director at Carter Myers Automotive, on “After Dark at the Fixed Ops Roundtable” hosted by Ted Ings, Vanessa Collins and Katrina Ness.