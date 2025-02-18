Making dollars and sense when considering mobile service

“I talk to a lot of dealers about this when they’re thinking about stepping in [to mobile service]. The key is, determine what your breakeven is. Figure out what it costs you to run that van, how much that technician costs you, all those things, and break that down into hours. Let’s not even look at parts; let’s just look at the hours. Once you determine what that breakeven is then that’s what you chase after. And it doesn’t matter how many [repair orders] it is, it doesn’t matter how many visits it is. Are we breaking even on that van? Whatever we make in parts is already profitability. But there’s my measuring stick. I don’t look at the program — ‘Is this program profitable?’ [Instead], I’ll look at the van — ‘Is the van profitable?’ And what adjustments can I make to that person, those things that we’re doing, to make it profitable? It’s more of what’s my return on each van — are we delivering on ... what we set out to do?” — Ed Roberts, COO of Bozard Ford in St. Augustine, Fla., on metrics he uses to judge the success of the dealership’s 41 mobile service vans, on the “Connected” podcast hosted by Reynolds and Reynolds’ Greg Uland.