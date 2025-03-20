Service And Parts

Want to win over female service customers? Offer mobile service

The "I'm a Car Chick" podcast is hosted by Shasta Haddock.
The "I'm a Car Chick" podcast is hosted by Shasta Haddock. (I'M A CAR CHICK PODCAST)
DS
By:
Dan Shine
March 20, 2025 11:42 AM

Featured Stories

Mexico plays nice with Trump, hoping to avoid crushing auto tariffs
Mexico plays nice with Trump, hoping to avoid crushing auto tariffs
UAW, VW contract talks in Chattanooga heat up as 1-year mark nears
UAW, VW contract talks in Chattanooga heat up as 1-year mark nears
Amazon eyes used-car sales
Amazon eyes used-car sales
Cyberattack that could have affected about 1,000 dealerships thwarted
Cyberattack that could have affected about 1,000 dealerships thwarted