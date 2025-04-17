Poor-performing parts department negatively impacts entire dealership

If “your parts department isn’t as efficient as it could be, [that] trickles into every other department. If your parts department doesn’t have what you need when you need it, it’s really hard to optimize your service department. Techs get frustrated, advisers, customers — no one wants to wait anymore. If you don’t have the right parts at the right time, it’s a bad day for parts, service and even sales. As part of your new-car process, you’re introducing accessories at the time of purchase. [If] you have a customer that decided they want to buy those accessories [and] you don’t have them, they become a shopper not a buyer. So it’s critical that parts investment quality is monitored, it’s tracked and we ask good questions to find out where are our dollars invested. Because it’s not just about parts performance — you can’t do much in service without parts. Used-[vehicle] cycle time, getting those vehicles frontline-ready. All that doesn’t happen if you have bottlenecks in your parts department.” — Brian Crossin, NADA Academy instructor, on the “Dealer Driven” podcast presented by NADA.