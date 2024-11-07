Overheard: Having good, experienced staff key to good customer service

The key to good customer service is “100 percent the people. I learned a long time ago if you surround yourself with good people, you look really good. That’s what I’ve done — from technicians to the parts department to service advisers, even my porters in the lane. We’ve come to expect a lot out of the folks; the culture is just ingrained in us from the get-go that we’re here for the customer and we want to do whatever we can to make that customer happy. That just kind of filters down from the top. … Even the floor mats have ‘wow’ on them — ‘Are you ready for your wow experience?’ My porters have shirts — ‘Are you ready for your wow experiences?’ Our call center that answers the phones — ‘How can we wow you today?’ It’s just a frame of mind, and anything we can do, however little it is, to wow the customer, that’s kind of what we’re all about.” — Ronnie Patterson, fixed operations director at Robinson Toyota in Jackson, Tenn., on “The Multi-Point Inspection Podcast” hosted by Brandon Barnett.