Overheard: Rock the boat and fire bad technicians

“A lot of guys are scared to make those tough decisions. Rather than rocking the boat, [they’ll] just keep it as is. But you can’t accept mediocrity in this business. If you want your dealership to survive in this day and age, you’ve got to be on the spot for the customer. Your shop’s got to be tight. Your service drives have got to be tight. But ultimately, you’ve got to dig in and figure out where the cancer is [and] get it out. I can guarantee you this, there’s plenty of good technicians out there that are working in a place that they’re not really all that happy with. If you put something on the table and you provide an environment where they can blossom and be what they want to be and they feel good about it, they’ll come work for you.” John Frazier, fixed operations director at Louisville Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, BMW of Louisville and Volvo of Louisville, on the “Trailblaze Your Path” podcast hosted by Kaylee Felio.