Leveraging technology improves customer experience in the service drive

“In our industry, there are human processes that are tech-enabled. And the transition we’re trying to do as a company, that our industry on some level is doing even if it doesn’t realize it, is convert those human-led processes that are tech-enabled to tech-led processes that are human-enabled. And it’s not an antihuman stance. I think humans are the biggest difference makers for us. But we’re asking humans every day to do some things where they make a huge difference, some things where they don’t. ‘Hey, I have to talk to a human to book an oil change, tire rotation on a 3-year-old vehicle, 22,000 miles.’ I don’t think a human needs to do that. ‘Hey, light’s come on third time in a row. Can’t figure this out. Oh my gosh, oil’s in my driveway.’ You need to talk to a human, right? ‘Hey, can you put a number on a 5-year-old Tacoma with 50,000 miles?’ I hope a human doesn’t have to do that. It’s not complicated ... I tell them, ‘Listen, I’m not trying to take away your booking people’s service. I’m trying to give you more time for the high-touch service needs where you have the ability to make that big difference in their experience.‘ That’s what I’m trying to do.” — Eric Flow, COO of Flow Automotive Cos., talking technology on “The Walk Around” podcast.