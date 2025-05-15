Overheard: Mistakes will happen; how you fix them is what’s important

“We look at making a commitment to our customers that we’re going to keep our promises and we can be full of trust. We’re a human-run organization; we make mistakes every day. But I found out early in my career it’s not about if you ever make mistakes; it’s about how you handle that mistake and if you try to make up for it and you try to do the right thing. I was a young service manager in Charlottesville, Va., [at a] Porsche, Audi, Volkswagen, Mazda location. We had this customer with a 964 911 [that had an] oil leak. We fixed it for them, then we didn’t fix it for them. It took me two and a half years and [$50,000] to resolve, but we got it resolved eventually. We spent more money on this car than this car was worth by far, but we turned the customer into a huge advocate for us. We really want to focus our people on empowering our people to make those good decisions.” — Eric Flow, president of management services at Flow Automotive Cos., on Automotive State of the Union’s “Auto Collabs” podcast hosted by Paul Daly, Kyle Mountsier and Michael Cirillo