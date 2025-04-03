How to discuss tariff-related price increases in service department

Regarding potential tariff-related price increases in fixed ops departments, ”I think you just have to educate people as to what’s going on. It’s not like somebody hasn’t heard of [tariffs]. Get ahead of it. And just have it on your [repair orders]; have it on everything. I would be communicating with the parts department … making sure to communicate with them so you’re controlling narratives, so their imagination is not running wild on whatever it is that they’re thinking about. And pick your parts manager’s brain and say, ‘Hey, what am I not thinking about?’ With service and parts, I would be more worried about the aftermarket parts effect because now people can’t go to an independent service provider. The aftermarket parts that are typically a lot cheaper are not going to be readily available, and they might not be getting built ... That’s going to be probably one of the most disruptive things about these tariffs.” — Brian Kramer, executive vice president at Cars Commerce, on the “ASOTU | More Than Cars” podcast hosted by Paul J. Daly and Kyle Mountsier.