How to create a great service customer experience

“The other thing I learned is asynchronous communication, another human behavior. I’ll give you an example and you’re going to understand the minute I tell you. If I put you on hold for 1 minute, 30 seconds … it feels like I’m holding you hostage, right? I’m on a phone; I can’t do anything else. But I can text you back six minutes later, which is 400 percent longer, and you’re going to pick up your phone and go, ‘Oh great, they just got back to me.’ That’s kind of crazy, right? I’m going to get back to you later and you’re going to love it. This asynchronous communication has created great experiences. When it comes to retaining customers, it’s really about affecting and effectuating trust, not talking about it. It’s not a theory; we’re executing on it. It’s tracking the customer’s interaction. The minute they open the video, it shows the customer opened the video. I know that as an adviser, so I’m being engaged. You don’t just engage customers; you need to engage employees. A tango is two people, and it’s great because now the adviser’s lit up and saying, ‘Oh, OK, Bill just opened the video. I’m expecting a call, but if he doesn’t call, I’m just going to reach out to Bill in a minute and ask him if he saw the video.’ It’s really all these little details and fixing communication in the way humans interact, but also in a way in which we’re able to operate the business in a more efficient manner.” — Joe Shaker, owner of Shaker Auto Group and co-founder of technology company TruVideo, on the “Retention Roadmap” podcast hosted by Bill Springer.