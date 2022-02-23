Security guard for Georgia dealership shot and killed

The guard was investigating an alert of a suspicious person on the property of Courtesy Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram

The Dekalb County Police Department released security footage of the suspects from the night of the shooting.

A security guard at a Stonecrest, Ga., dealership was shot and killed Saturday night while working.

Henry Ashley, 24, was investigating an alert of a suspicious person on the dealership's property at 11 p.m., the Dekalb County Police Department said. He worked at Courtesy Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, which closes at 5 p.m. on Saturdays, in Stonecrest, a city east of Atlanta.

Ashley encountered five people when looking around the property, and moments later he was shot while in his marked work vehicle, police said.

Ashley was transported to a hospital where he died, the news release said.

According to local reporting, Ashley was married and father to a 4-year-old child.

The five people fled the scene after the shooting, and their identities were unknown to the police. The Dekalb County Police Department released security footage of the suspects from that night and offered a $2,000 reward for tips related to the suspects' identities.

The police declined to say whether the five people were attempting to rob the dealership or whether anything was stolen.

The dealership declined to comment on the shooting.

