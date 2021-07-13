Second-generation Infiniti QX60 starts at $47,875, tops out at $65,175

The redesigned 2022 Infiniti QX60 carries a $2,500 premium over the outgoing model.

This is the pre-production version of the 2022 Infiniti QX60 midsize crossover. The vehicle should arrive on dealer lots late in 2021.

The future of the Infiniti franchise rides on the next-generation QX60 midsize crossover, which arrives in U.S. dealerships this fall.

Infiniti has loaded the 2022 QX60 with more standard features and a $2,500 premium over the outgoing model.

The second-generation QX60 starts at $47,875 and tops out at $65,175, including a $1,025 shipping fee. There are four trims, each of which is available with all-wheel drive.

The redesigned crossover receives an updated powertrain, a more luxurious interior and technology upgrades.

It is offered with a single engine option — a 3.5-liter V-6 that delivers 295 hp. The engine is mated to a new nine-speed transmission that Infiniti said delivers improved acceleration and a smoother driving experience.

Critical model

The QX60, which competes with the Acura MDX and Volvo XC90, was Infiniti's bestselling model in 2020 — accounting for 29 percent of the brand's total sales last year.

Getting the crossover's market launch right is critical for Infiniti, which is struggling to keep customers' attention, with its bare-bones product lineup. U.S. sales slumped 32 percent in 2020 — the largest annual drop in the Japanese brand's history. It reported 79,502 deliveries, its lowest total in two decades.

Infiniti Americas chief Jeff Pope is hopeful the vehicle's updated technology and design will lure new customers.

The QX60 "sits in the heart of the premium segment," Pope said. The model "targets customers who seek utility and premium luxury," he said. "This does both very well."

While the QX60 shares a platform with the Nissan Pathfinder, Infiniti execs say the two vehicles have different audiences.

With the redesigned Pathfinder, Nissan has "moved completely down the direction of a rugged vehicle; we are focused on the premium customer," Pope said. "We put a strong focus on the things in the vehicle that matter the most to the luxury customers — from the seats to the screen size to the attention to detail on the interior of the vehicle with every material that's put in the car."

