Second-generation Infiniti QX60 starts at $47,875, tops out at $65,175

The future of the Infiniti franchise rides on the next-generation QX60 midsize crossover, which arrives in U.S. dealerships this fall.

Infiniti has loaded the 2022 QX60 with more standard features and a $2,500 premium over the outgoing model.

The second-generation QX60 starts at $47,875 and tops out at $65,175, including a $1,025 shipping fee. There are four trims, each of which is available with all-wheel drive.

The redesigned crossover receives an updated powertrain, a more luxurious interior and technology upgrades.

It is offered with a single engine option — a 3.5-liter V-6 that delivers 295 hp. The engine is mated to a new nine-speed transmission that Infiniti said delivers improved acceleration and a smoother driving experience.