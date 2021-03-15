Rivian plans showroom in Brooklyn

The space in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood spans more than 12,000 square feet

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Rivian Automotive Inc., the electric truck startup backed by Ford Motor Co. and Amazon.com Inc., has signed a lease in Brooklyn for its first New York City retail store.

California-based Rivian is opening a New York flagship in Williamsburg, according to a statement Monday. The lease at 360 Wythe Ave. spans more than 12,000 square feet and will be a showroom for electric vehicles.

Williamsburg’s retail corridors have stayed busy during the pandemic, and the area’s “relatively young, relatively wealthy” residents were also part of the allure for Rivian, said Ken Copeland, partner and chief investment officer at Flank, the developer of 360 Wythe.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
LMP adds its name to list of public retailers
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
LMP adds its name to list of public retailers
AutoWeb narrows losses in Q4, 2020
AutoWeb narrows losses in Q4, 2020
CDK to help dealers with AI data
CDK to help dealers with AI data
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-15-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive