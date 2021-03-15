Rivian plans showroom in Brooklyn

Rivian Automotive Inc., the electric truck startup backed by Ford Motor Co. and Amazon.com Inc., has signed a lease in Brooklyn for its first New York City retail store.

California-based Rivian is opening a New York flagship in Williamsburg, according to a statement Monday. The lease at 360 Wythe Ave. spans more than 12,000 square feet and will be a showroom for electric vehicles.

Williamsburg’s retail corridors have stayed busy during the pandemic, and the area’s “relatively young, relatively wealthy” residents were also part of the allure for Rivian, said Ken Copeland, partner and chief investment officer at Flank, the developer of 360 Wythe.