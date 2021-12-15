Ricart Automotive adds 2 Ohio dealerships

Ricart is led by the 2020 NADA chairman, Rhett Ricart

Ricart Automotive Group on Dec. 14, 2021, bought two dealerships from Dan Tobin, including his Buick-GMC store in Columbus, Ohio.

Ricart Automotive Group on Tuesday bought two domestic dealerships, expanding its presence in Columbus, Ohio, where the group is based.

Ricart Automotive acquired Dan Tobin Chevrolet and Dan Tobin Buick-GMC, both in Columbus, from dealer Dan Tobin.

"We are so excited to be acquiring an incredible business from a great automotive dealer," Ricart Automotive CEO Rhett Ricart, who was the 2020 chairman of the National Automobile Dealers Association, said in a statement. "Dan Tobin should be so proud of what he's built, and we're grateful for his trust in us to be the new caretakers of his dealership and his team."

Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed. The stores will be renamed Ricart Chevrolet and Ricart Buick-GMC, said company President Rick Ricart, Rhett Ricart's nephew.

The transaction marks a return to General Motors brands after the group sold a Chevrolet store in 2009, Rick Ricart said. He said the group is excited about GM's electric vehicle opportunities, as EVs are a growing focus for his company.

Rick Ricart said members of the family business a few years ago began to talk about expanding and it wanted to add brands it didn't have. He praised the Dan Tobin dealerships' operations and location near growing suburb Dublin, Ohio, describing it all as "top notch."

"Making the decision to sell has been bittersweet," Tobin said in a statement. "It was important to me the reputation my team and I have developed in the community continues, our employees have ongoing opportunities to succeed and our customers continue to receive the great experience they have come to expect."

Ricart also sells Ford, Hyundai, Genesis, Kia, Mitsubishi and Nissan brands and has a used-only store, according to its website.

Kevin Nill of Haig Partners, a buy-sell firm in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., represented Tobin in the transaction. Tobin also worked with Ron Smith of the Stoll Keenon Ogden law firm and Ryan Schultz of The Pomykala Group accounting firm. Jack Butler of the Carlile Patchen & Murphy law firm and Carl Scharf of the Schneider Downs & Co. Inc. accounting firm represented Ricart in the deal.

