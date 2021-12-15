Ricart Automotive adds 2 Ohio dealerships

Ricart Automotive Group on Tuesday bought two domestic dealerships, expanding its presence in Columbus, Ohio, where the group is based.

Ricart Automotive acquired Dan Tobin Chevrolet and Dan Tobin Buick-GMC, both in Columbus, from dealer Dan Tobin.

"We are so excited to be acquiring an incredible business from a great automotive dealer," Ricart Automotive CEO Rhett Ricart, who was the 2020 chairman of the National Automobile Dealers Association, said in a statement. "Dan Tobin should be so proud of what he's built, and we're grateful for his trust in us to be the new caretakers of his dealership and his team."

Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed. The stores will be renamed Ricart Chevrolet and Ricart Buick-GMC, said company President Rick Ricart, Rhett Ricart's nephew.

The transaction marks a return to General Motors brands after the group sold a Chevrolet store in 2009, Rick Ricart said. He said the group is excited about GM's electric vehicle opportunities, as EVs are a growing focus for his company.