Retirement finally nears for AutoNation's Jackson

Longtime AutoNation Inc. CEO Mike Jackson may finally have his retirement date.

More than two and a half years after AutoNation's board of directors thought it had found its replacement for Jackson only to later recall the auto retail veteran to that role, the nation's largest dealership group has landed a top auto industry executive as its next CEO.

AutoNation on Tuesday said it had hired former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Mike Manley to replace Jackson as CEO effective Nov. 1. Manley, who has auto retail experience, is currently head of Americas for Stellantis — the company formed when PSA and FCA merged in January.

Jackson, 72, who has been CEO of AutoNation for most of the past 22 years, will also retire from AutoNation's board of directors.

The hiring of Manley, 57, marks a new era at AutoNation, which will have its fourth CEO since February 2019. The dealership group, with $20 billion in annual revenue and 228 dealerships, is in the midst of a large-scale expansion of its AutoNation USA used-vehicle-only stores and is working to grow digital sales but faces challenges as the auto industry embarks on a shift to electric vehicles.

It's been a long road to replace Jackson, who first announced plans in fall 2018 to leave his CEO post and briefly did while the retailer cycled through two other chiefs.

Morningstar analyst David Whiston told Automotive News that he sees the Manley hire as a positive for AutoNation and that Manley may have been looking for another CEO role. Manley worked for dealerships in the United Kingdom before he joined DaimlerChrysler in 2000.

"The fact that they got someone to make a switch to the other side I think is interesting, and I think that'll serve AutoNation well because Manley should have extensive experience working with dealers," Whiston said. "He's probably known Mike Jackson for many years, for example.

"And Manley probably also has plenty of relationships with other automakers. And now as a dealer he'll need to leverage those relationships not just with Stellantis, [but] he'll need to be able to talk to GM and Toyota and Ford and everyone else. So I think it'll be a really good hire."

Whiston had expected AutoNation to seek an outsider as CEO. He noted that landing Manley may have accelerated the timeline for Jackson's departure, which had been planned for April 2022. Jackson will now leave about five months earlier.