Reservations for Hummer Edition 1 sold out in minutes

All reservations available for the 2022 GMC Hummer Edition 1 were claimed within 10 minutes of Tuesday night's reveal , Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC, told reporters Wednesday.

That means anyone without a reservation will have to wait at least two years to buy it.

A $100 deposit got customers a spot in line for the electric pickup that's due to begin production in fall 2021. Reservations opened at 8 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday in conjunction with the reveal and a commercial that aired during Game 1 of the World Series.