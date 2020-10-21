Reservations for Hummer Edition 1 sold out in minutes

All reservations available for the 2022 GMC Hummer Edition 1 were claimed within 10 minutes of Tuesday night's reveal, Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC, told reporters Wednesday.

That means anyone without a reservation will have to wait at least two years to buy it.

A $100 deposit got customers a spot in line for the electric pickup that's due to begin production in fall 2021. Reservations opened at 8 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday in conjunction with the reveal and a commercial that aired during Game 1 of the World Series.

"We've got several thousand people on a waitlist for that first edition vehicle," Aldred said, declining to disclose the number of reservations GMC accepted before starting the waitlist.

The Edition 1 will sell for $112,595 and comes with underbody armor and cameras, a removable Infinity Roof and a battery range of more than 350 miles via three electric motors.

Production of the Edition 1 is scheduled to begin in late 2021, followed by three less expensive configurations rolling out from fall 2022 through spring 2024. GMC also is taking reservations for the lower trim levels.

"We had an incredible response last night, in terms of the people viewing, the number of people visiting the site, the number of people searching on Google," Aldred said.

Tesla's Q3 report expected to give signals about 2020 goals
