Public health agency links 3rd death to Colo. Nissan store's COVID outbreak

A Colorado public health agency on Tuesday announced a third person has died from a COVID-19 outbreak at Nissan of Durango.

San Juan Basin Public Health said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases linked to the dealership had grown to 12.

In addition to the third death, the agency reported that a fourth person had died after contracting COVID-19. But that death "does not meet the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's (CDPHE) case definition to be added to the outbreak fatality list," the agency wrote in a news release Tuesday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed five of the cases involved the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The San Juan health department reported two of the 12 cases as of Monday had been identified as "breakthrough" infections of fully vaccinated people.

The San Juan agency on July 9 had reported 10 "employees and contractors" had tested positive in the outbreak, with one confirmed fatality, as of July 7. Tuesday's news release did not specify whether the additional infections involved staff and contractors or also included customers.

An inquiry by the agency found evidence that "the lack of public health precautions within the workplace, especially regarding unvaccinated staff, contributed to the elevated number of cases," Tuesday's release said. Examples of those missing precautions were not provided.

During the investigation, the agency and Nissan of Durango "implemented mitigation response plans for the business, including testing and contact tracing," according to the release. Everyone testing positive for COVID-19 has been "put on isolation," while unvaccinated "close contacts" are on quarantine.

Automotive News left a message seeking comment at the dealership Tuesday.

Nissan of Durango owner Rob Celedonia told the Durango Herald newspaper in July that his dealership worked on a response plan with the agency and took all recommended steps.

San Juan Basin Public Health Executive Director Liane Jollon said in the agency's release Tuesday that "the recent COVID-19 fatalities are a tragic loss for our community and a reminder that the pandemic is not over."

"We're very grateful for the cooperation of Nissan of Durango in response to this outbreak and to every business still working to keep our communities safe," Jollon said. "We are heartbroken to report the recent COVID-19 related deaths. We urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible and follow SJBPH's public health advisory by continuing to wear masks in public indoor settings like the grocery store and other businesses."